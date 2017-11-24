Spurs Coach Mauricio Pochettino Slyly Criticises Arsenal Despite North London Derby Defeat

Mauricio Pochettino has taken a dig at Arsenal for underperforming, just days after his Spurs succumbed to a defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

The loss in the north London derby last weekend was typically mired in controversy with the Gunners receiving a soft free-kick converted by the head of Shkodran Mustafi, who was (to make matters worse for Spurs fans) marginally offside.

Alexis Sanchez doubled the lead just five minutes later, but Spurs rarely threatened as they slumped to a third defeat marked in five matches.

JOHN MACDOUGALL/GettyImages

However, Pochettino was quick to criticise his rivals regardless, in his press conference (via Football London) ahead of the West Brom match.

"I think if you take the Europa League like Arsenal when you're always rotating the team and playing with a different team in the Premier League, then maybe you can arrive fresh and be a contender in the Premier League," he said.

"If you want to win the Europa League and the Premier League or the Champions League and the Premier League, you need to be right how you rotate and manage your squad."

8 - Harry Kane is only the third player to score as many as eight goals in their first eight appearances in the Champions League, alongside Diego Costa & Didier Drogba. Great. pic.twitter.com/stCHKOJBkx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2017

Despite losing the derby, Spurs rebounded well to defeat an out-of-sorts Borussia Dortmund side at Signal Iduna Park. Goals from Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son overturned a first-half strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In stark contrast, Arsenal succumbed to a shock defeat just 100km from where the Lilywhites won in the Ruhrpott. Rotating all eleven players, Arsene Wenger's side lost to FC Köln at the RheinEnergieStadion, thanks to a highly controversial Sehrou Guirassy penalty.

Things are looking up for both sides in Europe. Spurs sit top of their group, knowing a win against APOEL Nicosia will solidify top spot.

It's not the way we wanted to do it, but Red Star Belgrade's draw at BATE Borisov means we finish top of our @EuropaLeague group#COLvAFC pic.twitter.com/3Pb1EwUcwp — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 23, 2017

Arsenal, meanwhile, have guaranteed themselves first-place in their group, in spite of the loss on Thursday.