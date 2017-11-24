Spurs Harry Kane Claims Champions League Isn't 'Scary' Anymore After Real Madrid & Dortmund Scalps

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Spurs striker Harry Kane revealed that he and his side have lost the fear of playing in the Champions League and relish the opportunity of competing against the best, after their excellent start to Europe's top club competition.

After coming from behind to defeat Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, Spurs are now assured of first place in Group H, thanks to their superior head to head record over Real Madrid, who will finish second.

The Lilywhites also defeated Dortmund at Wembley - with Kane bagging a brace - whilst outclassing tournament holders Real Madrid in London, after earning a creditable draw at the Bernabeu.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Consequently, the England striker is full of confidence and believes Spurs are a real force to be reckoned with, as quoted by ESPN.

"When you beat Borussia Dortmund at home and then draw at Real Madrid and beat them at home, you come away thinking 'this Champions League is not so scary,'" he said. 

"We went to Dortmund two years ago and got battered. It wasn't a game we looked forward to then."

FBL-EUR-C1-TOTTENHAM-REAL MADRID

Last season, Spurs endured a torrid return to Europe's main competition, after finishing below AS Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen, before being knocked out by Belgian side KAA Gent in the Europa League.

"Now when you are competing with and beating these big clubs in Europe, you tend to look forward more to playing them," Kane added.

"You want to play in big stadiums against big clubs when you know you can do well.

"Everybody connected with the club should enjoy this moment. To think how far we have come from last year in the Champions League  to now when we've finished top with one game to go [APOEL Nicosia] is something very special."

