Turkish Report Claims Mesut Ozil Has Revealed His Transfer Offers During Fenerbahce Negotiations

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has supposedly revealed he has received a 'serious proposal' from Manchester United to join this summer, according to Turkish newspaper Sabah, as cited by Metro.

The 29-year-old will be free to enter discussions with any club outside of England in January if his current contract, which runs until the end of this season, with the Gunners is not renewed.

It has been suggested for some time that the Germany international is reluctant to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium, just one of three high-profile players, along with Alexis Sanchez and Jack Wilshere -  who will be free to exit come the conclusion of this campaign. 

The report states that Turkish side Fenerbahce are also keen to land Ozil, and have already entered negotiations with the player's representative over a potential deal. 

However, during those talks, the attacking midfielder allegedly revealed he would prefer to stay in the Premier League and that Manchester United have tabled a 'serious proposal' for the Arsenal creator to join them in the summer. 

If the playmaker was to make the switch to Old Trafford he would be reunited with former boss Jose Mourinho, with the pairing working together during their time at Real Madrid. 

In the past Ozil has credited the Portuguese manager for being able to get the best out of him, form which saw the Schalke youth academy graduate secure his move to the Premier League in 2013 for around £42m. 


However, other reports suggest that the Red Devils' offer is not the only one available, with a potential return to Spain also on the cards. 

It is thought that Real Madrid's fierce rivals Barcelona have also entered discussion with the German's party, and that an agreement is already place should the Catalonians fail to land Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters