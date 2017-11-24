Turkish Report Claims Mesut Ozil Has Revealed His Transfer Offers During Fenerbahce Negotiations

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has supposedly revealed he has received a 'serious proposal' from Manchester United to join this summer, according to Turkish newspaper Sabah, as cited by Metro.

The 29-year-old will be free to enter discussions with any club outside of England in January if his current contract, which runs until the end of this season, with the Gunners is not renewed.

It has been suggested for some time that the Germany international is reluctant to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium, just one of three high-profile players, along with Alexis Sanchez and Jack Wilshere - who will be free to exit come the conclusion of this campaign.

Arsenal 'Willing' to Sell Mesut Ozil to Barcelona in January to Stop Free Transfer to Man Utd @jamiespencer155 https://t.co/GUMxOQfVpi — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) November 24, 2017

The report states that Turkish side Fenerbahce are also keen to land Ozil, and have already entered negotiations with the player's representative over a potential deal.

However, during those talks, the attacking midfielder allegedly revealed he would prefer to stay in the Premier League and that Manchester United have tabled a 'serious proposal' for the Arsenal creator to join them in the summer.

If the playmaker was to make the switch to Old Trafford he would be reunited with former boss Jose Mourinho, with the pairing working together during their time at Real Madrid.

In the past Ozil has credited the Portuguese manager for being able to get the best out of him, form which saw the Schalke youth academy graduate secure his move to the Premier League in 2013 for around £42m.





However, other reports suggest that the Red Devils' offer is not the only one available, with a potential return to Spain also on the cards.

It is thought that Real Madrid's fierce rivals Barcelona have also entered discussion with the German's party, and that an agreement is already place should the Catalonians fail to land Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho.