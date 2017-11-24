West Ham Star Admits He Misses Italian 'Weather & Food' Despite Quality of the Premier League

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna has revealed that he can't help but miss the quality of life in Italy, despite the high standard of football on offer in the Premier League.

The Italian international joined West Ham from Serie A giants Juventus in the summer of 2015, and has since gone on to establish himself as a regular feature in the Hammers back line.

However, speaking to Tuttosport (via Gianlucadimarzio.com) the defender, who played for both Torino and Juventus, admitted that work isn't everything.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"I miss Turin, the Italian weather and food," he is quoted as saying. "But when I first moved here in England I knew this was the best choice for me, and I don’t regret it, the Premier League is one of the top leagues."





Ogbonna, who signed a new five year contract with West Ham just this summer, also went onto discuss what he believes is a changing style of play in the Premier League.





"Now teams focus more on the tactical side than before. That’s thanks to the managers they have brought in, who are among the best in the world."





One man who Ogbonna feels has influenced this change is Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

Speaking about his fellow countryman, Ogbonna said: "His [Conte’s] distinctive traits are his character and his personality. He has brought those in every team he has managed."