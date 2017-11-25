Atlético Madrid Ace Koke Claims Antoine Griezmann Is Happy at Club After Ending 8-Game Goal Drought

By 90Min
November 25, 2017

Atlético Madrid midfielder Koke has claimed that his teammate Antoine Griezmann is happy at the club, after the French international finally ended his goal drought that had last eight games. The tenacious forward is being strongly linked with a January switch to Barcelona, who are looking for a suitable replacement for their former star Neymar.

Speaking ahead of Atléti's trip to Levante, via FourFourTwo, Koke spoke out on the speculation regarding Griezmann's future, and claimed netting against Roma in the Champions League has greatly boosted his morale. Koke claimed:

"Antoine is happy right now. After a while without scoring he could help the team with a goal and an assist to Kevin (Gameiro) for the second goal. He left happy after the match because he wasn't in a good streak."

Griezmann was hotly tipped to join Manchester United last summer, with his brother whipping United fans into a frenzy with a series of cryptic tweets hinting heavily at a move to the Premier League. However, Atléti's transfer embargo put a stop to the move, as the club wished to hang onto their top talents until they were allowed to sign new players again.

Los Colchoneros currently sit fourth in La Liga, level on points with their fierce local rivals Real Madrid and ten points off current leaders Barcelona. Diego Simeone's side are currently unbeaten, and their typically resilient defence has been pivotal in their impressive campaign thus far.

Griezmann may well wait until the summer to make his move away from the Spanish capital, with Barcelona now seemingly the most likely destination. The 26-year-old is now arguably in the prime of his career, and a move to a bigger side is clearly on the dribbling dynamo's agenda.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters