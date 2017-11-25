Barca Lead Man Utd in Bosman Battle for Arsenal Contract Rebel Mesut Ozil With £350,000-a-Week Offer

Barcelona could pip Manchester United to the free transfer signing of Mesut Ozil if they can secure a pre-contract agreement with the Arsenal star.

The two European giants have been tipped to end Ozil's stay in north London as the Gunners contract rebel continues to stall over extending his stay at the Emirates.

The Daily Mirror has alleged that United manager Jose Mourinho is keen to be reunited with the player he coached during the pair's time together at Barca's fierce rivals Real Madrid.

However, those plans may be scuppered due to the fact that Ozil is able to hold talks with foreign parties over a possible Bosman move from 1st January - a factor that would put Barcelona in pole position for his signature.

Ozil is said to be demanding a wage hike of £350,000-a-week from whichever club he ends up at, and that is a salary that Arsenal are unwilling to fork out due to their wage cap they have in place.

The Germany international and fellow contract rebel Alexis Sanchez have been in discussions over new deals since September 2016, but neither are relenting in their attempts to swindle as much cash out of Arsenal as possible.

That has led the Gunners to dig their own heels in, and the Premier League side is reportedly weighing up the possibility of selling one of the duo in the winter window to get some form of fee instead of losing both in the summer for nothing.

Arsene Wenger has remarked that he has no concerns over Ozil's form as speculation ramps up over possible switches to Nou Camp or Old Trafford but, despite claiming that he expected both players to stay past this season, must privately know that there's little chance of that happening.

He said in Friday's pre-match press conference: “I have no concerns. What kind of control can I have over that? All these people have agents who can talk to anybody. That doesn’t disturb people, that happens all through their career.

“What does that mean, transparency? They are like I am, they focus on the next game and deal with the rest later. They are honest. I don’t question their honesty.

“Nobody knows what will happen when the players reach the end of their contracts. Our worry is to perform on Sunday at Burnley, that’s it."