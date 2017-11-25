Bayern Munich Announce That Douglas Costa is Set to Permanently Join Juventus for €46m

Douglas Costa is set to make his loan move from Bayern Munich to Juventus permanent next summer as the Serie A side are set to pay the remaining €40m fee to activate the 27-year-old's option to buy clause.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the move during the club's shareholders' meeting on Friday night, which will officially end the winger's three-year association with the club.





Costa was loaned to the Serie A giants during the summer for €6m, where the Turin side possessed an option to buy him for a further €40m at the end of the season - which is set to be paid over two financial years.

Douglas Costa is finally rewarded with a starting spot after his recent impressive form for Juventus. This is the high-profile game that he needs to prove himself at, to show everyone if he is over his injury woes and back to the remarkable level he showed under Pep Guardiola. pic.twitter.com/oksI40O4QT — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) November 22, 2017

Rummenigge said at the meeting, via Goal: "Douglas Costa joined Juventus on loan last summer. At the same time he will definitively join Juventus next summer for €46m overall."

Despite failing to consistently force his way into Massimiliano Allegri's starting lineup since his move, having started just five of his ten league games to date, the Italian outfit have decided to make the deal permanent.

The deal is set to be Bayern's highest sale for a player, surpassing the €30m the German outfit received from the sale of Toni Kroos to Real Madrid in 2014.

The Brazillian joined Bayern from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015, for a fee in the region of €30m, but since his move to Juventus Costa has made 16 appearances so far this season, netting one goal and providing four assists.