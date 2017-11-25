Bayern Munich Prepare Lucrative Contract for Star Defender Amid Strong Interest From Man City

Bayern Munich are believed to be preparing a lucrative contract offer to convince their star right-back Joshua Kimmich to remain at the club. The talented 22-year-old has a deal with the Bavarian giants until 2020, but the club fear his €3m-a-year deal could be smashed by the likes of Manchester City and La Liga leaders Barcelona.

As reported by Sport, Die Roten are thought to be ready to offer Kimmich a three-year contract extension, taking him up until 2023 with a hefty pay rise. The young German has spoken openly of his desire to remain at the club, saying in the past: "I want to be at Bayern for a long time, under the premise of playing. I want to be important for the club and the team. I want to be a key player here."

He never stops. He can't be stopped. Joshua #Kimmich is your October Player of the Month! 🙌 #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/gcdskiLVno — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 14, 2017

Kimmich has been omnipresent on the right side for Bayern this season, turning in scintillating performances on a regular basis. In his 15 starts this season, the German international has provided seven assists and scored three goals, proving that he's an excellent example of a modern wing-back.

Despite his tender age, the ex-RB Leipzig player has already made 22 appearances for his country, playing a key role for his side in Euro 2016 and earning his spot in the UEFA European Championship Team of the Tournament. Kimmich has also won two Bundesliga titles with Bayern, and was named in the UEFA Champions League Breakthrough XI last season.

Manchester City and Barcelona will both be desperate to get their hands on such a fine talent as Kimmich, but the player's desire to stay with Bayern means that his potential suitors may well have to wait a while to get their hands on the tenacious defender.