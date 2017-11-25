Burnley vs Arsenal Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

After Burnley recorded their third successive top flight win for the first time since 1975, the Clarets host an Arsenal side themselves buoyed by last weekend's North London derby win versus Spurs.

Sean Dyche's men have held firm in the their lofty Premier League perch sitting in seventh, level on points with Liverpool and conveniently, the Gunners.

Whilst the Clarets are boasting the benefits of managerial longevity, Arsene Wenger's side travel to Turf Moor almost 12 months after their last-gasp win in Lancashire last December, when a contested Laurent Koscielny stoppage-time scrambled goal saw Arsenal edge a 1-0 win.

If the hosts can get the better of their more illustrious guests this weekend, Burnley could leapfrog their opponents and catapult themselves into the top four. The hosts however, have lost their last six league meetings against them.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Turf Moor.

Classic Encounter

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Having lost to Arsenal earlier that calendar year in the FA Cup fifth-round, Burnley gained revenge by beating them 2-0 in the League Cup quarter-finals in December 2008.

A second-string Gunners side fell to the Clarets' sword via to a Kevin McDonald brace, giving the Championship side their first win against the North Londoners since 1974.

Owen Coyle's men turned Turf Moor into a fortress en-route to the semi-finals before losing 6-4 on aggregate to Arsenal's capital neighbours Spurs.

Key Battle





James Tarkowski vs. Alexandre Lacazette

After Michael Keane departed for Everton in the summer, there were fears Burnley would lose their defensive bite. That has not been the case however, thanks to the rise of centre-back James Tarkowski.

The 26-year-old former Brentford man has playing no small part in the Clarets' position in the table to this point.

Tarkowski has the highest clearance ratio of any defender in the top-flight and has been an aerial colossus. Together with defensive partner Ben Mee, Tarkowski has been the man on the scene to clear danger at the first opportunity and is a towering figure in the back line.

Alexandre Lacazette is easing into life with his new employers and after being denied the opportunity to play Liverpool - having been benched against Manchester City - the Frenchman lined up versus the Lilywhites and supplied the ball for Alexis Sanchez's goal.

Since moving from Lyon in the summer, the striker has averaged a goal every other game in the Premier League and has provided a composed head at the front of Arsenal's attack.

Lacazette will face off with Tarkowski on Sunday and whilst Arsenal may not pose the greatest danger in terms of aerial delivery, their pacy front line will need the Englishman's at best to keep Arsenal at bay.

Team News

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The main concern for Sean Dyche once again lies with striker Chris Wood. The New Zealander has not played since being withdrawn against Southampton in their 1-0 win at St. Marys' and is a doubt remaining doubt with a tight hamstring.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Tom Heaton and forward Jon Walter are continued absentees.

Arsenal winger Theo Walcott is struggling to overcome an illness and is a doubt for the trip, whilst striker Olivier Giroud could be passed fit after a knee injury.

Santi Cazorla's return date is still unknown.

Potential Burnley Starting Lineup: Cech; Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette





Potential Arsenal Starting Lineup: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Ward; Hendrick, Gudmundsson, Defour, Cork, Brady; Wood

Prediction

As documented, Burnley have lost their last six meetings with Arsenal, having scored just three times in the process.

Three wins on the bounce see the hosts come into this game with vigor, having not conceded a goal in 270 minutes of league competition, but that record is set to come under pressure this weekend.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The Clarets are proving to be tough nuts to crack at home once again, but with Wenger's men coming into this on a high, the Gunners may just nick this one, though a lot could depend on the fitness of Wood.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Arsenal