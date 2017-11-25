Claude Puel Admits Frustrations After Leicester Fail to Capitalise on West Ham Lethargy

By 90Min
November 25, 2017

Leicester City manager Claude Puel admitted that he was disappointed after seeing his side coming away from their meeting with West Ham on Saturday with just a point.

Mark Albrighton put the Foxes ahead at the London Stadium after just eight minutes, with Jamie Vardy going close to doubling the away side's lead before Cheikou Kouyate headed home an equaliser for West Ham on the stroke of half-time.

Speaking after the game the Frenchmen revealed that he felt disappointed with the result and his side's failure to kill the Hammers off, saying: "I think in the end disappointment because we have had a lot of opportunities in the first half and I think we have to kill this game, we had some good moves and quality on the pitch.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"The second half was more difficult with long balls it was difficult to play and it was difficult atmosphere in this stadium, a draw is not a bad thing when we can see a situation in the first half it is a pity to come home with a draw."

Puel admitted his frustrations after seeing his side throw away a lead away from home for the second time since his arrival last month, saying: "Yeah this is the second time, Stoke away it was the same thing we were leading and at the end it is a draw and today was the same thing we were leading 1-0 with good possibilities to score other goals, it is difficult to accept this result in the end it is another point away but when we see this game we can do better."

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Leicester had a penalty appeal turned down in the 22nd minute when Arthur Masuaku tangled with Albrighton, and the former Southampton boss refused to be drawn in on the decision instead praising the application of his goalscorer and his team.

"I did not see the video but I think Albrighton can make a good game and good goal fantastic move and good hard work for the team it was a pleasure to see him at this level and he work hard for the team is the most important thing and the attitude my players have is positive just a disappointment when we have the situation to kill this game"

