Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City: Mamadou Sakho Delivers Second Win for Palace With Stoppage Time Goal

Saturday afternoon saw Crystal Palace take on Stoke City at Selhurst Park, with the Potters looking the better side as they had two wins in their last six games.

Though Palace got their first win of the season against Chelsea, Roy Hodgson still needs to establish himself at the South London club as they still struggle to perform after sacking Frank de Boer.

The opening minutes of the game looked solid for the Eagles as they were pushing the ball up front trying to create chances with Yohan Cabaye continually trying to cross into Stoke's box.

It wasn't until the 16th minute that the hosts got a solid chance as Wilfried Zaha whizzed past two defenders trying to get the ball to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, only for Erik Pieters to block the shot afterwards.

Another attempt to break the lock came just before the half-hour mark as Luka Milivojevic tried to force a shot from 25-yards out, but it went wide from the away goal.

Xherdan Shaqiri looked liked the talisman of the Stoke side trying to get an opener but the Swiss winger failed to convert any of his chances in the first half.

The noise grew amongst home fans as Zaha was fouled by Kevin Wimmer near the end of the first 45, believing that it was a bookable offense as the Ivorian was in pain after Wimmer trod on his ankle.

The first half ended goalless as the Eagles struggle to find a breakthrough in the Premier League stuck at the bottom of the table.

In the second half, Palace looked to increase the pressure on the Potters by bringing on Christian Benteke.

Seven minutes in, he had his first attempt on goal with a shot going wide from eight yards out after a ball from Cabaye.

The visitors finally made a breakthrough in the 53rd minutes as Shaqiri made an impressive solo run all the way from the halfway line to drive the ball from the edge of the box and into the net.

However, Stoke fans' celebration ended quickly as only three minutes later, Chelsea youngster Loftus-Cheek got the goal that would bring the game back on level terms.

A low cross from Andros Townsend dazzled the Potters, as the midfielder calmly slotted the ball into the net from close range.

The next 20 minutes saw both sides apply immense pressure to each other as Benteke went for another attempt on goal while Jese Rodriguez tried to respond immediately after.

As the game went on, players from both sides seemed to get tired as they were starting to make mistakes on the ball.

Home fans were given a fright in the closing minutes of match as Ryan Shawcross was a yard away from goal and messed up a cross from Shaqiri.

With a final attempt on goal, Palace went all out as Stoke tried to clear the ball. Cabaye's attempt to shoot allowed Mamadou Sakho to pounce on the rebound and the Frenchman found the back of the net with a tap in.

The match ended with the roar of Eagles as Crystal Palace win their second game of the season.