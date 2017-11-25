Dele Alli Credits Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino With 'Massive' Role in His Development

Tottenham star Dele Alli reveals the players are fully behind their manager Mauricio Pochettino and praises his impact on his own development.

The England international joined Tottenham in 2015 from MK Dons and has since gone on to make a big impact at the club. The 21-year-old has made 109 appearances for the club, netting 39 times and helping Spurs to a second place finish in the Premier League last season.

Alli has credited much of his success to manager Pochettino, who brought him to the club. The player has hailed the 'massive' role the Spurs' boss has made in his development.

Speaking in a exclusive interview with Sky Sports, the Englishman said that "he's massive to me, a big help with everything, every day in training and in everyday life he pushes you, making you a better person and player.

"He's a massive role in my career; we work together a lot, we speak a lot, and I think that is important for a young player, to know you have a manager you can trust and speak to. He wants to help you improve and push you on."

Alli also revealed that the Tottenham players fully 'trust' their manager with the decisions he makes. He continued by saying that "we trust in him, we put all our trust in him here, and that's the main thing.





"We know what the decision he makes is the best for the team and it's important that we stick by that."

Tottenham's next game will be on Tuesday away to Leicester City in the league.