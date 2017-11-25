Everton Caretaker Manager David Unsworth Lambasts Midweek Europa League Flops

Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth has threatened to drop Everton's Europa League flops after their miserable 5-1 defeat to Atalanta at Goodison Park on Thursday.

The brutal warning comes before Sunday's game against Southampton, a match which could make or break Unsworth's chances of getting the job permanently as Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri revealed an appointment was close earlier this week.





Speaking to Sky Sports, Unsworth laid down the law to the under-performing members of the squad that played their way out of his plans.

"Our back four and everybody, really, has just got to return to basics in terms of defending"

"The players know exactly how I feel, they know I feel they let the club down. There are numerous players who didn't play [against Atalanta] who are available to come back in.





"I asked the players to give me a problem, to stay in the team with an individual performance, and they've made my job easy in that respect."

Wayne Rooney captained the side against Atalanta, but the former England star could return to bench duty alongside fellow strugglers Ashley Williams, Cuco Martina, Sandro Ramirez, Davy Klaassen and Kevin Mirallas.

With Niasse suspended and Sandro off the mark, could it be another chance for the Spaniard on Sunday?



More ➡️ https://t.co/yXHHZ2PnPO pic.twitter.com/0E7dRmit1Q — Everton (@Everton) November 25, 2017

However, some players may be forced to retain their place after top scorer Oumar Niasse became the first player to ever be suspended for diving, and Tom Davies is also suspended for receiving five yellow cards.





The Everton caretaker boss continued to stress the importance of Sunday's game for the fans, the club, and his job.

"I am really looking forward to it. It will be a tough game because Southampton are a good team, they pass the ball really well.

"But we must see a reaction now. Our players must stand up and have the courage to go and get a result on Sunday.

"I think we always owe it to the Everton fans to perform. Our players know that. They know my feelings and sentiments towards the great Everton fans."