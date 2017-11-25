Mauricio Pochettino Explains the Reason For Dropping Danny Rose For Game Against West Brom

Danny Rose’s indifferent start to the season continued as he wasn’t selected for Tottenham’s game against West Brom. It seems that there has been some friction between Rose and Pochettino this season as Rose has lost his starting position to Ben Davies this season.

There have been rumours that Rose could be transferred come the end of the season and at this rate, that change is looking more and more likely.

Pochettino claimed that he selected the ‘best team’ for Tottenham’s clash with the Baggies, as the Metro reported. Earlier in the week, it’s claimed that the 27-year-old was ‘fuming’ over his omission from the North London derby squad.

Naturally playing for Spurs, if there is any game that you would want to be a part of, it would be the North London derby so his anger was understandable.

Rose made his return to the side during the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund and played the full 90 minutes. He may have thought that his performance in Germany was the catapult for getting back into the starting XI in the Premier League, but such sentiment wasn’t to be as Ben Davies was quickly restored but to his usual position.

Pochettino’s explanation was that he tried to put the best team out for the opposition that he was facing. He said “I think we always try to put the best player for every game. If you see in the past, always we try to put the best player for different games. I think that we believe that this is the best team, the best starting XI to try to win today."

With every passing week, Rose’s chances of remaining a Spurs player past the end of this season look ever more unlikely. Pochettino seems to have installed his faith in Ben Davies and that doesn’t look to be wavering any time soon.