PHOTO: Ben Mendy Trolls Man City on Twitter After Supposedly Finding New Team

By 90Min
November 25, 2017

Benjamin Mendy is up to his Twitter antics again. Only this time, almost everyone's jealous of him.

The full-back, who joined Manchester City from AS Monaco in the summer, has been out since September after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

But he has kept up his good spirits, and can frequently be caught having a little fun on social media.


On Saturday, the 23-year-old was back at it, posting an image of himself surrounded by some lovely looking ladies, one of which is as shapely as they come. The photo was also accompanied by a message for City, but they'll be thankful he was only trolling.

Sadly, there's no way of telling if the other women are of similar structure to the first one from the left, due to the angle. It's just something you would have to ask Mendy himself.

Are you jealous or what?

