Simon Mignolet Reveals Bizarre Reason Why Liverpool's Mane & Alexander-Arnold Receive Fines

November 25, 2017

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has exposed a rather unusual and bizarre reason as to why Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold regularly receive fines at the club.

The Belgium international featured on Saturday's episode of Soccer AM, where he was quizzed on all things Liverpool, which included the pair suffering the most under Jurgen Klopp's fining system as they continually fail to register how they slept...yes, you read that right.

29-year-old Mignolet said, via the Liverpool Echo"I'd say Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been fined the most over the previous months.


"We have to fill in an app every morning to say how much sleep we had, how good we feel before every training, and they keep forgetting.


"They ask how long you've slept, the quality of how you sleep, how you feel, whether you have stiffness or not."

The conversation then took a more expected turn, as the stopper was asked who was the quickest member of Liverpool's squad, with his answer unsurprisingly heading the way of pacey wingers Mane and Mohamed Salah. 


He added: "It has to be between Sadio and Mo Salah, our two wingers.

"The Ox (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain) would be up there too. We have quick full-backs as well, Alberto Moreno has a good spring, and Can too.

"Who wins a 100m race? Sadio is definitely quickest in the first couple of metres, but as it gets longer, I'd say Mo."

Whilst Mignolet and the Liverpool faithful continue to drool at the frightening pace the two wingers possess, the goalkeeper is expected to be goal against Chelsea on Saturday where he will be hoping to ensure Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season at Anfield is maintained.

