Swansea's winless run against Bournemouth has stretched to six matches after they were held to a controversial 0-0 draw at the Liberty Stadium.

Wilfried Bony's goal in the final throes of the first half was ruled out in arguable fashion after Jordan Ayew was adjudged to have fouled Nathan Ake, and prevented Paul Clement's Swans from chalking up a rare three points.

Eddie Howe's visitors held off extensive second half pressure from the hosts, but did little to truly deserve a third successive league victory.

Bournemouth had the better of the game's early opening, with Marc Pugh, Andrew Surman and Nathan Ake drawing saves of varying quality from Lukasz Fabianski.

Swansea's final ball was letting them down whenever they ventured forward - a point hammered home by Renato Sanches' wasteful cross on a rare counter attack.

Two chances in quick succession, both set up by Tom Carroll, saw Martin Olsson and Sanches fire wide as the hosts tried to wrest control of proceedings from Bournemouth, while Fabianski was alert to Joshua King's low drive.

Swansea were apopleptic on the stroke of half-time after Bony's curling shot was ruled out, but replays suggested that Ayew was merely stronger than Ake and the goal arguably should have stood.

Adam Smith and Sanches traded off-target shots in the opening minutes of the second 45, and it was the latter of those efforts that seemingly inspired Swansea into life as they finally begun to boss proceedings.

The hosts were failing to make the most of their dominance though and they were almost made to pay as Fabianski's diving save prevented Jordon Ibe from breaking the deadlock.

Handbags between Ibe and Ki Sung-yeung added a bit of bite into a game that had been simmering for a while, and Roque Mesa required treatment on a wound after being caught by an elbow from Joshua King.

Leroy Fer inexplicably fired wide from his own rebound after Asmir Begovic had spilled his initial effort following a powerful run from deep before Swansea fans vented their fury as Tammy Abraham fell under Smith's challenge on the 18-yard line with no penalty given.

Charlie Daniels dragged a shot just wide of the upright in time added on, but both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils in the end.