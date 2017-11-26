Alan Shearer Calls for FA to Ban West Ham Striker Andre Ayew for His Dive Against Leicester

Former Newcastle captain Alan Shearer has called upon the FA authorities to ban West Ham striker Andre Ayew for diving in the Hammers’ Premier League fixture against Leicester.

The Ghanaian international went to ground inside Leicester’s 18 yard box looking for referee Martin Atkinson to award his side a penalty, but was instead brandished a yellow card for simulation.

Just last week, Everton striker Oumar Niasse was victim of retrospective action following his dive in the Toffees’ 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace, which led to a successful spot-kick. After much deliberation from a disciplinary panel, the Senegalese forward was handed a suspension.

However, because Ayew’s dive did not result in a penalty for his side, his case cannot be given the same treatment as Niasse’s, something which Premier League record goalscorer Shearer thinks is flawed.

Reported by Ghanasoccernet, Shearer - speaking on Match of the Day - said of the incident: "This one is definitely not a penalty. This is a dive. The unfortunate thing is that the panel cannot look at that. They should be able to."

Shearer - who has played for Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle in the Premier League - is convinced that diving in the game will not be stamped out until the footballing authorities take a much harder and excessive approach to simulation.

Everton fans demand Andre Ayew receives the same ban as Oumar Niasse for diving. https://t.co/J7k6JJEGLi — West Ham United News (@WestHam_fl) November 24, 2017

"If they want to stamp diving out then the panel should be able to go back," Shearer continued. "Very much like they did last week and look at the Niasse situation. They should look at that also and he should face a ban because that’s a terrible dive."

Ironically, West Ham’s next fixture will be against Everton on Wednesday night with both teams battling it out at the bottom in 18th and 16th place respectively. Should Ayew be the difference in this match-up, it could be a bitter pill for Toffees fans to swallow.