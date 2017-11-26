Arsenal Prepare New Bid for Monaco Winger Thomas Lemar But Aren't Willing to Pay Full Price

Arsenal are lining up a second bid in as many transfer windows for Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar in January, but are unwilling to table such a monstrous £90m fee as they did during the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The Gunners currently find themselves in a precarious position when it comes to their squad, with three first-teamers all set for the Emirates Stadium exit at the conclusion of this campaign.

Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere will all become free agents after the curtain is closed in the summer, with the former two causes for serious concern for the north Londoners.

In a bid to potentially counteract the upcoming issue, Arsenal forwarded a substantial £90m offer for Monaco's Lemar at the 11th hour of the most recent transfer window.

The outlay would be so uncharacteristically large for the Gunners due to the reported £60m which they had agreed to offload Sanchez to Manchester City for, however neither deal was made.

The French side stood strong in their refusal to allow the versatile winger to depart the Stade Louis II, with the reigning Ligue 1 champions sceptical of their inability to find a replacement at such short notice.

This then led to the Chile international also remaining an Arsenal player for the same reason, but now it seems Arsene Wenger is keen to try again.

Whether Sanchez will also be offloaded for a cut-price figure in order to recoup some of the outlay remains to be seen, but the Gunners are not prepared to match their initial £90m bid of the summer.

This comes as little surprise due to the Franch international's lack of form since the beginning of this season, with the 22-year-old just netting one goal and providing three assists in his 14 appearances across all competitions.