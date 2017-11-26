Ashley Young Pleads to the FA to Give Him the Goal That Saw Manchester United Beat Brighton

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

It was nice to see that Manchester United players could find some cheerful moments after their side's hard fought 1-0 win against newly-promoted Brighton. The only goal of the game came in the second half from an unlikely source, which sparked a jovial exchange between Ashley Young and Anthony Martial.

Jose Mourinho set out a very pace laden team against Brighton, with Martial, Marcus Rashford flanking Romelu Lukaku, but it was Young's deflected shot - heavily influenced by Lewis Dunk's body - that unlocked the ardent Brighton vault.

Though the FA have chalked the goal down as a Dunk own goal, Young took to his Twitter account to claim the goal as his own, claiming that his shot was heading on target. 

Young's teammate arrived at his side to support his claims for his goal. Anthony Martial joined in with the fun and support, replying on his own Twitter account:

The win was an important one for United, as it provided them some breathing room from some of their rivals. Both Chelsea and Liverpool could not be separated, as they drew 1-1. Elsewhere, Tottenham failed to beat managerless West Brom at home, also drawing 1-1.

The win also applies some pressure on to their rivals Manchester City who travel to Huddersfield on Sunday. Young's deflected goal has brought United to within five points of their rivals.

Young will be happy that his side were able to overcome such a hard-fought victory, but he'll be even more happy if the FA reward him with the goal. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters