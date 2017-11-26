Ashley Young Pleads to the FA to Give Him the Goal That Saw Manchester United Beat Brighton

It was nice to see that Manchester United players could find some cheerful moments after their side's hard fought 1-0 win against newly-promoted Brighton. The only goal of the game came in the second half from an unlikely source, which sparked a jovial exchange between Ashley Young and Anthony Martial.

Jose Mourinho set out a very pace laden team against Brighton, with Martial, Marcus Rashford flanking Romelu Lukaku, but it was Young's deflected shot - heavily influenced by Lewis Dunk's body - that unlocked the ardent Brighton vault.

That was a tough one today, big 3 points in the end! Come on @premierleague....my shot was going on target, I’ve waited long enough for a goal 落 pic.twitter.com/smB6PIcVsI — Ashley Young (@youngy18) November 25, 2017

Though the FA have chalked the goal down as a Dunk own goal, Young took to his Twitter account to claim the goal as his own, claiming that his shot was heading on target.

Young's teammate arrived at his side to support his claims for his goal. Anthony Martial joined in with the fun and support, replying on his own Twitter account:

Great goal bro the shot was perfect 😂💪🏾 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) November 25, 2017

The win was an important one for United, as it provided them some breathing room from some of their rivals. Both Chelsea and Liverpool could not be separated, as they drew 1-1. Elsewhere, Tottenham failed to beat managerless West Brom at home, also drawing 1-1.

The win also applies some pressure on to their rivals Manchester City who travel to Huddersfield on Sunday. Young's deflected goal has brought United to within five points of their rivals.

Young will be happy that his side were able to overcome such a hard-fought victory, but he'll be even more happy if the FA reward him with the goal.