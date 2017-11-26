Bayern Midfielder James Rodriguez 'Didn't Know Half-Time Score' After Suffering Concussion

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has revealed that James Rodriguez "didn't know the score at half-time" of Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Borussia Moenchengladbach after suffering a concussion.

The Colombian midfielder was forced to withdraw after a knock to the head and was replaced by Marco Friedl at the interval.

James was pictured receiving treatment in the first-half after having collided with Gladbach's Tony Jantschke.

The Colombian international was reportedly fine after the game, although Jantschke was taken to hospital.

"James Rodriguez has a concussion most likely," said Heynckes. "He didn’t even know the score at halftime. But we have to wait for the diagnosis of the doctors."

It remains to be seen how long the 26-year-old will be out of action, with Bayern set to host Hannover 96 on Saturday.

James, at Bayern on a two-year loan from Real Madrid, had started to find some form after a difficult start to life in Bavaria.


"With James you have to be patient and handle expectations," club legend Lothar Matthäus told Bundesliga.com prior to the Gladbach loss.

"He has a lot of quality, but he needs time. Let’s not forget he did not have a rhythm at Real Madrid. We have to wait for it, give it time.

"The good thing is that he has already shown some of the things that we have been waiting to see. Against Schalke and RB Leipzig he played a couple of very good games and soon that will be the standard. I think we will soon see that level of performance every week."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters