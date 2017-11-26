Brazil and AC Milan legend Kaka could have one last adventure before finally hanging up his boots, having left the MLS this year.

The 35-year-old midfielder plied his trade with Orlando City for the last three years, and told reporters, back in October, that he was considering retirement as he did not enjoy football anymore.

“I’d like to do like Zizou," he was quoted as saying by Globoesporte (H/T Gianlucadimarzio.com).

"He stopped playing, took some time off, he saw that he liked to coach and paid his dues in the youth system," the Brazilian told

"I could do like him. Continue playing? I don’t find enjoyment playing football anymore, I feel pain after every match. My body feels it and at the age of 35 it’s hard to recuperate.”

The Brazilian has since been tipped to return to Milan for a third stint, this time as the club's sporting director. But Corriere dello Sport report that he is on the brink of joining Chinese Super League side Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng.

The outfit is managed by former Atletico Madrid boss Gregorio Manzano, and Kaka would be their most high-profile player if he signs for the club.

Former Watford midfielder Mario Suarez holds that title at the moment, but it would be quite the coup if Guizhou could bring in Kaka, the last player to have won the Ballon d'Or who isn't named Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

The midfielder also has a World Cup winner's medal, having won the tournament with Brazil in 2002. And it will be interesting to see whether or not he chooses to have one last ride over an emotional return to his old club.