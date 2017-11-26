An injury-time penalty from Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal a late victory at Burnley and saw them climb above Tottenham into the Premier League's top four.

A close, tight encounter at Turf Moor appeared to be headed for a goalless draw, until Aaron Ramsey was deemed to have been fouled in the box late on.

Burnley were left disappointed after a dogged display of organisation ultimately resulted in nothing.

After a relatively slow start to the game, it was Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson that had the best opportunity of the opening stages, striking a ferocious effort off the post having found space in the box.

It seemed that the hosts, typically combative and pugnacious, were beginning to make life difficult for Arsenal, although at the other end Ramsey blazed over from close range having been picked out by Alexandre Lacazette.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

That proved to be a rare first-half chance for Arsenal, who were increasingly forced onto the back foot by an effervescent, confident Burnley side.

The Gunners began to control possession as the half progressed, but there was no way through a resilient and structured home defence. By the break, it was clear that Sean Dyche's well-drilled system was again proving effective and difficult to play against.

Arsenal continued to probe at the start of the second-half and enjoyed a prolonged spell of pressure immediately after kick-off. Clear opportunities, though, remained at a premium.

The visitors had been restricted largely to speculative, reactive efforts on goal, two of which came just after the hour mark. First Lacazette saw a deflected shot roll wide of the post, before Ramsey fired narrowly over the bar from a tight angle.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

As the tempo of the game increased, space began to open up. Burnley's threat had lessened considerably from their lively start to the first-half, though they still looked dangerous when given room to counter-attack.

But Arsenal were the side in search of a winner, and they saw vehement claims for a penalty turned down by referee Lee Mason when Hector Bellerin appeared to have been brought down in the box.

Jack Wilshere then came close with a deflected shot as the game entered its latter stages, although, in truth, it had been a second-half lacking the required quality and incisiveness.

But in the final minute of injury time, Arsenal were awarded a penalty after James Tarkowski was adjudged to have brought down Ramsey, and Sanchez converted from the spot to secure a dramatic late victory.