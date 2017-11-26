Chelsea Hero Willian Denies Last-Gasp Equaliser at Liverpool Was Meant to Be a Cross

Chelsea winger Willian has rubbished claims that his equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday night was a cross, by insisting his strike was completely intentional.

The Blues were chasing the game after former Chelsea man Mohamed Salah put his Liverpool side in front in the 65th minute - with his 10th Premier League goal this season- before Willian came off the bench to salvage a point for the reigning champions.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It seemed as though Willian aimed a cross for the back post, before the ball looped over Reds keeper Simon Mignolet into the back of Liverpool’s net, but the Brazilian - speaking to Chelsea TV - has denied claims that the strike was fortuitous.

Reported by FourFourTwo, a laughing Willian responded to questions regarding his equaliser: "For sure, it was a shot, no doubt. Some people ask, 'You want to cross or you want to shoot?' I said, 'Shoot, of course. Too much quality.'"

144 - Willian scored just 144 seconds after coming on as a substitute - the fastest in the Premier League this season. Lob. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2017

Saturday night’s result at Anfield left Chelsea in third place, while Liverpool remain in fifth, where they will be leapfrogged by either Arsenal or Burnley should either side take three points when they face up on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea now find themselves eight points off of league leaders Manchester City - who visit Huddersfield Town for Sunday’s late kick-off.

Regardless, Willian couldn’t hide his delight that he was able to find the back of the net for Chelsea, going on to say: "I'm happy to score this beautiful goal. In this kind of game, it's important to score goals. Now we have to carry on and stick together in this moment because we want to win every game."

Chelsea will host Swansea in the Premier League on Wednesday night, while Liverpool will be travelling to Stoke looking to get back to winning ways.