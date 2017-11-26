Christian Benteke to Turn Down Chinese Super League Move and Help Palace's Relegation Battle

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke will reportedly stay and fight for Crystal Palace as they look to battle relegation, despite interest from Russian and Chinese leagues.

The 26-year-old's representatives have been approached about moves away from South London in January, but have insisted that they will remain for now.

Benteke has yet to get in stride since his move away from Anfield last year, but is keen to work things out, especially with the potential of appearing in the World Cup next year.

It is not certain whether the Belgian striker will remain with the Eagles after the World Cup in Russia, as he may even use the tournament as a platform to amp up his value.

Benteke appeared off the bench for Crystal Palace on Saturday, as they secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Stoke City, with Mamadou Sakho scoring a late winner, to get the Eagles all three points.

Roy Hodgson understands how important it is for Benteke to remain at Crystal Palace as he has experience in helping Villa escape relegation for three seasons. When speaking on the importance of Benteke, the former England boss told Sky Sports:

"We are absolutely aware of that, but we can't get hung up on past records.

"It has got to be what happens in the future, and we do think we will get an awful lot of help from him in these next 26 games and he will play a crucial part in us staying in the league, that's what we believe.

"But of course, he has got to get out and do it again and that's what football is: it is about the next game.

"The fact you have had two wonderful seasons: you have still got to go out and get the third. Anyone who can score goals for teams in relegation problems or situations is worth their weight in gold."

Palace currently sit at the bottom of the table and in their next fixture face bitter rivals Brighton, as Christian Benteke looks to pull his team out of the relegation zone.