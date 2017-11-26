FanVoice: What Tottenham Fans Can Realistically Expect This Year After Latest Wembley Disappointment

What a strange game Saturday's affair between Tottenham and West Brom was.

And yet, it was all too familiar for Spurs fans, who saw their side slip up in the Premier League title race yet again after falling behind to Salomon Rondon's slow finish, and even though Harry Kane grabbed a late equaliser, it wasn't enough to spare Mauricio Pochettino's blushes.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

It was a disappointing result for Tottenham, one which was clearly affected by the terrific but energy-sapping win at Borussia Dortmund in midweek, but it's not the first time they have suffered a European hangover.

After beating BVB 3-1 in their first Champions League outing of the season, the Lilywhites were held to a goalless draw with Swansea, a team currently scrapping to retain their Premier League status, a team they dispatched with ease at White Hart Lane last campaign 5-0.

So what's the issue?

FULL-TIME: @HKane's second-half equaliser sees the points shared at Wembley. pic.twitter.com/IfkWhv37g9 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 25, 2017

Pochettino named a strong XI on Saturday, including Son Heung-min alongside Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, a quartet any manager would dream of playing together.

But still they lacked creativity against West Brom, who, to their credit, performed magnificently, hounding the home side with organised pressing and producing a few moments of magic themselves, even if the manner of Rondon's goal was more of an underwhelming card trick than some David Blaine madness.

So it looks like, unlike the last two seasons, Tottenham will not be challenging for the league title this year. Granted, there is a clear frontrunner in Manchester City, who most expect to stroll to success, but results against West Brom, Swansea and Burnley have certainly deflated Spurs fans.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Given some of his side's underwhelming performances at Wembley this season, it might not be such a surprise if Pochettino instead targets the Champions League instead of England's top flight.

The Argentinian has made no secret of his desire to win the more prestigious trophies available, something which was clearly evident when Spurs crashed out of the EFL Cup rather embarrassingly to West Ham despite holding a two-goal lead over their rivals.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

How likely are Spurs to win the Champions League? Not at all, in all honesty. Sure, they beat Real Madrid in one of the club's greatest nights in European football, but what will happen when they come up against the goal-crazy Paris Saint-Germain or Lionel Messi's Barcelona?

If and when those matches come, we're likely to see the difference between a team looking to break into the elite group of clubs like Bayern Munich, Barca and PSG, and one already well at home with trophies, awards and success. And it probably won't be pretty, either.

A top four spot is probably is good as it will get for Spurs this season, given that Jose Mourinho's Manchester United currently look the best equipped to push City the furthest this season while Chelsea and Liverpool have also started finding their feet in recent weeks.

One thing's for sure; it's never dull being a Tottenham fan.