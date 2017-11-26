Jose Mourinho Confirms Man Utd Coaching Role Offer to Michael Carrick: 'I Want That'

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has offered midfielder Michael Carrick a place on his coaching staff as the 36-year-old approaches ever closer to his final days as a player.

The Englishman released a statement on Friday night stating he had undergone a heart procedure called a cardiac ablation, and that he would be available for selection once again in the near future.

There has been no decision announced on whether this campaign will be the last on a pitch for the West Ham United academy graduate. However, it seems that his illustrious career, which has spanned 18 years, is beginning to take its toll, with the Wallsend-born ball-sprayer currently suffering the longest injury absence of his career.

Mourinho says he has offered Michael Carrick a place on his coaching staff. Says the board also support that. Carrick wants to see out the season as a player and then has a decision to make #MUFC — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) November 25, 2017

Mourinho has recognised this, and instead offered him a role on the bench alongside him as a way to stay within the game, a decision that is fully supported by the Old Trafford hierarchy.

"Michael, as a person, is more important than Michael as a player", the Portuguese manager said following his side's 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, as quoted by the club's official website.

"We gave him the time to relax, to recover, to feel confident, to make the decision [when he] wants to play, [when he] wants to stop.

Here is a statement in relation to my recent fitness. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/RN3TOE9VT4 — Michael Carrick (@carras16) November 24, 2017

"He knows that my coaching staff has the chair for him if he wants. When he wants the chair, it is there in the office for him. I want that, the board wants that and the owner wants that. So Michael is in a comfortable situation. His future will be with us.

"But he wants to be a player until the end of the season and now he feels confident to be back and now he is training back with us. So [he is] one more option for us, we need players and Michael wants to play so I am happy with that."

Carrick has already taken his coaching badges and worked with the youngsters at the Aon Training Complex, however is set to see out this term as a player and make the decision of his future during the summer.