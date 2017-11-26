Jose Mourinho Confirms Man Utd Coaching Role Offer to Michael Carrick: 'I Want That'

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has offered midfielder Michael Carrick a place on his coaching staff as the 36-year-old approaches ever closer to his final days as a player. 

The Englishman released a statement on Friday night stating he had undergone a heart procedure called a cardiac ablation, and that he would be available for selection once again in the near future. 

There has been no decision announced on whether this campaign will be the last on a pitch for the West Ham United academy graduate. However, it seems that his illustrious career, which has spanned 18 years, is beginning to take its toll, with the Wallsend-born ball-sprayer currently suffering the longest injury absence of his career. 

Mourinho has recognised this, and instead offered him a role on the bench alongside him as a way to stay within the game, a decision that is fully supported by the Old Trafford hierarchy. 

"Michael, as a person, is more important than Michael as a player", the Portuguese manager said following his side's 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, as quoted by the club's official website

"We gave him the time to relax, to recover, to feel confident, to make the decision [when he] wants to play, [when he] wants to stop.

"He knows that my coaching staff has the chair for him if he wants. When he wants the chair, it is there in the office for him. I want that, the board wants that and the owner wants that. So Michael is in a comfortable situation. His future will be with us.

"But he wants to be a player until the end of the season and now he feels confident to be back and now he is training back with us. So [he is] one more option for us, we need players and Michael wants to play so I am happy with that."

Carrick has already taken his coaching badges and worked with the youngsters at the Aon Training Complex, however is set to see out this term as a player and make the decision of his future during the summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters