Jupp Heynckes Insists He Won't Remain at Bayern Munich Past the End of the Season

November 26, 2017

Jupp Heynkes is adamant over his position on his Bayern Munich future, insisting he won't stay with the Bavarian side past the end of the current campaign.

The German returned to the club this season, following the firing of former boss Carlo Ancelotti, but doesn't plan to be around next term after being forced out of retirement by the club he holds dear to his heart.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness said he believed that Heynckes remaining put was possible last week, after being asked what he thinks the club's chances of retaining their manager are.

"I believe it is possible," he declared. "Yes -- nothing is ruled out."


Heynckes, though, has since reiterated his stance.

"I don't know why Uli said what he said," the manager said, via ESPN FCafter watching his team lose 2-1 to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

"We have an extremely clear agreement and that runs until June 30, 2018, and that is the way it is staying. I don't want to comment on this every week. That's pretty clear."

Speaking on the game's outcome, Heynckes said: "Our first-half performance was to blame for the defeat. We didn't work hard enough, we were too slow and found no rhythm.

"Tactically, Gladbach played cleverly on the counter-attack and we conceded the second goal out of nothing just before the break which is bad psychologically. 


"But in the second half we invested a lot more, the game was concentrated on their goal.

