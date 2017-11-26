Jurgen Klopp Bemoans Reds' Poor Luck But Pleased With 'One of the Better Draws I've Seen in My Life'

Jurgen Klopp admitted that he might be happy with Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the near future, but he wasn't feeling very pleased with it right after the match.

The German boss watched his Liverpool side take a 1-0 lead through a Mohamed Salah goal at Anfield on Saturday. But an unlikely chip from Willian, a late substitute, brought the scores back level and the match ended at 1-1.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I think I need a little bit of time to be happy," Klopp said to the BBC following the draw. "I'm happy about the performance, how we took the game. It's a little bit more difficult when Chelsea played with eight defenders more or less.





"After a week like this (long trips away in the Champions League) we have both had, it was one of the better draws I've seen in my life.

2017 is weird. Jurgen Klopp texted his defence via Microsoft Excel and got mad because they didn’t get the message. pic.twitter.com/i2pAlZ1GeJ — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) November 25, 2017

"You need a bit of luck and we didn't have it again. We wanted to change the system before the equaliser and the referee didn't allow us.

"We wanted to go to five at the back, to change the situation and it's not too cool to have conceded.

"Of course, if you're at home 1-0 up, you want the three points, that's my problem at the moment.

"It was a really good game and at the end, it's one point against Chelsea. There will be a moment tonight when I think the result is OK - but not now."