Jurgen Klopp Reveals What He Said to Sadio Mane During Argument After Chelsea Draw

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he said to Sadio Mane in a heated discussion at the end of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

The Senegalese winger was introduced as a second-half substitute shortly after Willian had scored the visitors' equaliser.

And Klopp has admitted that the dispute with Mane was due to the position the player took up in the latter stages of the game.

Mane looks furious speaking to Klopp there. pic.twitter.com/wC8UQkqmeQ — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) November 25, 2017

"I was shouting at him because he was in the centre," said the German coach, quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "But no player's happy about that when you come on to the pitch with three minutes left and you feel like you've got 150 minutes in your legs already.

"I wanted to sort it immediately. He was not happy and said to me 'Mo (Salah) wanted to come in the position' but Mo already had 90 minutes in his legs.

"So it would have made more sense that Sadio was close to the right wing and starts from that position.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"It's not a big thing, we could have done it in the dressing room, it would have been the same thing. Everything is sorted immediately."

Mane was one of five players left out of the team following last week's Champions League draw against Sevilla, alongside striker Roberto Firmino.

A point against Chelsea left Liverpool in fifth place in the Premier League, one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

"The position is still okay," Klopp added. "We have to improve, we can do better but the boys did well. And after a performance like tonight we should not take it for granted because it's so difficult and so much could have happened.

"The boys did really well so I'm really happy about that, not happy about the result."