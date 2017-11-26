Liverpool and Arsenal Set to Go Head-to-Head Over Forgotten PSG Star Julian Draxler

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

Liverpool and Arsenal will have to engage in battle in order to get the signature of PSG star Julian Draxler in the January transfer window. 

The French side may be forced to sell a few of their star players in order to comply with UEFA's financial fair play rules and have alerted Premier League clubs that they are willing to listen to offers for their German star. 

PSG are under a lot of fire from the UEFA Financial Fair Play board, as the French side forked over £198m this summer for Neymar while also agreeing to a loan deal for Kyllian Mbappe which will see them pay £166m next summer to AS Monaco.

With this pressure taken into consideration, it is no surprise that PSG are willing to let go of one of their stars mid-way through the season. 

Draxler, who has spent less than two years at the Parc de Princes, is the one who they are willing to move on from, meaning that the German international could be ready for another big-money move.

The 24-year-old signed for Wolfsburg for £22m from Schalke before PSG brought him over to the French Capital for around £28m.

PSG have alerted both Jurgen Klopp - a confirmed admirer of the German midfielder - and Arsene Wenger who has previously made offers to sign the former Wolfsburg man.

Draxler would be a welcomed addition to both sides and we can expect a lot of drama in January as both teams look set to negotiate for his signature.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters