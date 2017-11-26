Liverpool and Arsenal Set to Go Head-to-Head Over Forgotten PSG Star Julian Draxler

Liverpool and Arsenal will have to engage in battle in order to get the signature of PSG star Julian Draxler in the January transfer window.

The French side may be forced to sell a few of their star players in order to comply with UEFA's financial fair play rules and have alerted Premier League clubs that they are willing to listen to offers for their German star.

PSG are under a lot of fire from the UEFA Financial Fair Play board, as the French side forked over £198m this summer for Neymar while also agreeing to a loan deal for Kyllian Mbappe which will see them pay £166m next summer to AS Monaco.

With this pressure taken into consideration, it is no surprise that PSG are willing to let go of one of their stars mid-way through the season.

Draxler, who has spent less than two years at the Parc de Princes, is the one who they are willing to move on from, meaning that the German international could be ready for another big-money move.

The 24-year-old signed for Wolfsburg for £22m from Schalke before PSG brought him over to the French Capital for around £28m.

PSG have alerted both Jurgen Klopp - a confirmed admirer of the German midfielder - and Arsene Wenger who has previously made offers to sign the former Wolfsburg man.

Draxler would be a welcomed addition to both sides and we can expect a lot of drama in January as both teams look set to negotiate for his signature.