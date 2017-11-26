Liverpool and Juventus Dealt Setback in Pursuit of Spanish Starlet After Contract Extension Talks

November 26, 2017

Longtime admirers of Spanish ace Inaki Williams, Liverpool and Juventus, have been dealt a major setback in their procurement of the midfielder, after he announced talks had begun with Athletic Bilbao regarding a contract extension.

According to Calcio Mercato, both Liverpool and Juventus were hopeful of securing the services of the Spanish U21 international, who has a purported €50m buy out clause in his current contract.

With that fee not beyond the realms of plausibility for both clubs, the Basque outfit have clearly decided they need to re-engage in talks with the 23-year-old about prolonging his time at the club.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

And the forward himself confirmed this fact when he spoke to Radio Euskadi on Sunday morning: “My agent is talking with the club and I don’t think there is any problem. I am happy to stay at Athletic, I’ve always said that. 

"I hope the two parties will reach an agreement as soon as possible, I want to sign a new contract.

“I think an agreement is very close and everything will be solved soon.”

Williams' current contract runs until 2021, but with both clubs seemingly stepping up their monitoring of the starlet in conjunction with the emerging grey area of transfer fees, Bilbao felt a new deal was necessary.

Williams predominantly plays on the right wing, but is versatile enough to play on the left as well as centrally should he be required. 

With four goals and five assists in his 20 appearances thus far for the Spanish club, he is rapidly showing the signs of progression that warrant such prestigious admirers.

