Man Utd Exile Luke Shaw Could Be Handed Lifeline by Rafa Benitez With Loan Deal in January

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

Luke Shaw's interminable nightmare at Manchester United may be finally drawing to a close, with Newcastle United reportedly ready to step in and end, if at first temporarily, the left back's purgatory at Old Trafford.

According to the Mirror, Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is interested in reigniting the one time England prodigy's career, by way of a way of a loan deal in January.

Shaw was signed for £30m by the Red Devils in 2014 from Southampton, but a combination of injuries, inconsistent form and an inability to impress incumbent manager Jose Mourinho has led to the left back's near banishment from United's squad.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

With Mourinho uncompromisingly overt in his criticism of the 22-year-old, it has long been clear the defender will have to look elsewhere to resuscitate his previously promising career.

And it appears Shaw's desperation for game time is compatible with Benitez's yearning for a genuine left-back to come into his side.

The Magpies have been somewhat uncertain in defence this season, largely due to a sub-par array of full backs, never more apparent than in their 3-0 humiliation by Watford on Saturday afternoon.

While a permanent deal may require more funds than the Newcastle manager currently has at his disposal, a loan deal is thought to be more agreeable with the Tynesiders' budget. 

However, Benitez will be wary of interest from Tottenham, especially if Danny Rose's situation escalates any further, with Mauricio Pochettino purportedly eyeing up his former player Shaw as a potential replacement for Rose, should he leave in January. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters