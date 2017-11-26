Man Utd Exile Luke Shaw Could Be Handed Lifeline by Rafa Benitez With Loan Deal in January

Luke Shaw's interminable nightmare at Manchester United may be finally drawing to a close, with Newcastle United reportedly ready to step in and end, if at first temporarily, the left back's purgatory at Old Trafford.

According to the Mirror, Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is interested in reigniting the one time England prodigy's career, by way of a way of a loan deal in January.

Shaw was signed for £30m by the Red Devils in 2014 from Southampton, but a combination of injuries, inconsistent form and an inability to impress incumbent manager Jose Mourinho has led to the left back's near banishment from United's squad.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

With Mourinho uncompromisingly overt in his criticism of the 22-year-old, it has long been clear the defender will have to look elsewhere to resuscitate his previously promising career.

And it appears Shaw's desperation for game time is compatible with Benitez's yearning for a genuine left-back to come into his side.

The Magpies have been somewhat uncertain in defence this season, largely due to a sub-par array of full backs, never more apparent than in their 3-0 humiliation by Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Ibrahimovic managed to get fit before luke shaw did. 30m down the drain on a guy thats spent more time at pizza hut than the training ground. — Sam (@SamarMUFC) November 18, 2017

While a permanent deal may require more funds than the Newcastle manager currently has at his disposal, a loan deal is thought to be more agreeable with the Tynesiders' budget.

However, Benitez will be wary of interest from Tottenham, especially if Danny Rose's situation escalates any further, with Mauricio Pochettino purportedly eyeing up his former player Shaw as a potential replacement for Rose, should he leave in January.