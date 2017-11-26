Manchester United on Alert as Danny Rose Left Out of Spurs Side

Manchester United are thought to be growing in confidence that they will be able to prise Danny Rose away from Tottenham after he was left out of the North London side's squad for Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to struggling West Brom.

Rose was also left out of the Tottenham side that lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the North London derby, with the left back claiming he was "fuming" at being left out of the derby.

Manchester United handed another Danny Rose transfer boost by Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino #mufc https://t.co/IpUBDKJH6f — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) November 26, 2017

Despite returning for the Champions League win over Dortmund in midweek, Rose once again found himself out of contention at the weekend, with Ben Davies preferred at left back, with the Manchester Evening News that Manchester United are now monitoring the situation.

Speaking in his post match press conference about the decision to leave Rose out of the squad to face West Brom, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino was quoted after the match as saying: "Like any other player, it's not easy."

After reported interest from #MUFC over the summer, would you want to see Danny Rose in Red? https://t.co/y4H4DyxFC3 — RedReveal (@RedReveal) November 26, 2017

Rose has made just two appearances since returning from a nine month layoff caused by a knee injury, something he is reportedly seeing a psychologist to recover from the trauma of.

Another factor that has reportedly helped to convince United that a move for Rose is possible, is that the Doncaster born left-back has never made any secret of his desire to return up north at some point in his career.