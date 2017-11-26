Mark Hughes Disappointed With Stoke's Defensive Errors in Last-Gasp Selhurst Park Defeat

Xherdan Shaqiri's 53rd minute breakthrough wasn't enough to seal a win for Stoke as hosts Crystal Palace responded by winning the game 2-1, with goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mamadou Sakho.

The Stoke Sentinel reports that Potters boss Mark Hughes was very disappointed at his side's defensive mistakes, costing them another game.

He feels that Shaqiri's goal was celebrated too early, as his defence cancelled out the lead with Loftus-Cheek's strike three minutes later.

"The story of the game should have been a great goal from Xherdan Shaqiri," he said. "That was the one real piece of quality from both teams.

"But we had more than enough opportunities to finish the game. We should have been in the lead before we took the lead from Shaq's great strike.

"But the old adage is you are most vulnerable when you've just scored and we didn't heed that and allowed them back into the game that was slipping away from them."

He added that his defence are the reason why Stoke have only managed to get a point from the last three games and must change in order to stop dropping crucial points.

"It's disappointing because we have played teams away (Brighton and Palace this week) and taken one point from two games and really should have had a lot more for our efforts.

"But we have got to take chances and at key moments defend correctly.

"We are allowing teams that don't test us that much to win games against us. We have got to eradicate our individual and collective errors."