Mark Hughes Disappointed With Stoke's Defensive Errors in Last-Gasp Selhurst Park Defeat

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

Xherdan Shaqiri's 53rd minute breakthrough wasn't enough to seal a win for Stoke as hosts Crystal Palace responded by winning the game 2-1, with goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mamadou Sakho.

The Stoke Sentinel reports that Potters boss Mark Hughes was very disappointed at his side's defensive mistakes, costing them another game. 

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

He feels that Shaqiri's goal was celebrated too early, as his defence cancelled out the lead with Loftus-Cheek's strike three minutes later. 

"The story of the game should have been a great goal from Xherdan Shaqiri," he said. "That was the one real piece of quality from both teams.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"But we had more than enough opportunities to finish the game. We should have been in the lead before we took the lead from Shaq's great strike.

"But the old adage is you are most vulnerable when you've just scored and we didn't heed that and allowed them back into the game that was slipping away from them."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He added that his defence are the reason why Stoke have only managed to get a point from the last three games and must change in order to stop dropping crucial points. 

"It's disappointing because we have played teams away (Brighton and Palace this week) and taken one point from two games and really should have had a lot more for our efforts.

"But we have got to take chances and at key moments defend correctly.

"We are allowing teams that don't test us that much to win games against us. We have got to eradicate our individual and collective errors."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters