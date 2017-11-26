Paul Merson & Phil Thompson Slam Hammers Defenders for Errors in 1-1 Draw Against Leicester City

November 26, 2017

Friday saw West Ham United end their two-game lose streak by drawing to Leicester City at the London Stadium. 

The Foxes provided an opener in the early minutes of the game as Marc Albrighton scored in the eighth minute, whilst Cheikhou Kouyate brought the game back level in the 45th. 

The reason why Albrighton managed to capitalise so early for Claude Puel's side is because of a defensive mistake from Hammers' Angelo Ogbonna. 

Talking on Soccer Saturday, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson was critical of the Italian defender for his error, the Sunday Express reports.

“Wow. That is a professional footballer that is,” Merson said sarcastically. “No it is, that’s a professional footballer.

“I mean, how do you miss the ball completely like that? I can’t, it’s bad isn’t it.”

Merson's colleague and former Liverpool star Phil Thompson was also critical of the West Ham defence, particularly taking a jab at Argentine full back Pablo Zabaleta. 

“Just look at that were the back four is, they’re all over the place,” Thompson explained.  “Nobody is sensing it, (Pablo) Zabaleta you see where he ends up. It’s just absolutely amazing how experienced players can be so far out of position.

“It ended up having just two at the back and somehow Zabaleta was drawn inside. 

“They were so nervous in that first half and that’s when Liecester should have taken advantage.”

