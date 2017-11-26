Raheem Sterling confirmed City's 2-1 win against Huddersfield, meaning Pep Guardiola's squad are now eight points clear at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Arsenal secured a stoppage-time victory thanks to Alexis Sanchez's penalty while Everton failed to show much of anything against Southampton.
Raheem Sterling secured Manchester City's 2-1 win against Huddersfield, meaning Pep Guardiola's squad are now eight points clear at the top of the table. David Wagner's team fought hard and even took the lead thanks to an Otamendi own goal, but the visitors woke up in the second half and took control thanks to Sterling's movement and creativity.
Meanwhile, Arsenal secured a stoppage-time victory thanks to Alexis Sanchez's penalty and won 1-0 against a resilient Burnley, and as a result the Gunners are now in the top four. Elsewhere, Everton's dismal run continues as Southampton put four past the manager-less team. The Blue side of Merseyside is only two points above the relegation zone.
Read up on all the action below.
Late Sterling Goal Seals Man City Win Over Brave Huddersfield
Manchester City came from a goal behind to secure a late victory over Huddersfield Town and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points.
The away side thought they had taken the lead in the 13th minute when Kevin de Bruyne found Sergio Aguero eight yards from goal, with the Argentine firing the ball into the back of the net but was clearly offside and the goal was correctly ruled out.
The Citizens continued to put the home side under pressure but failed to convert a number of chances they created. However, in the one minute of first-half stoppage time, it was Huddersfield who took a surprise lead.
Tom Ince whipped in a corner that was flicked on at the front post by Chris Schindler, the ball then ricocheted off Nicolas Otamendi's shoulder and flew past the helpless Ederson to put the Terriers 1-0 up going into the interval.
However, within minutes of the second half starting Huddersfield threw their lead away, Scott Malone clearly dragged Raheem Sterling to the floor in the penalty box and gave the referee no choice but to point to the spot.
Sergio Aguero stepped up to take the penalty and effortlessly beat Jones Lossl from 12 yards to score his 180th Manchester City goal and level the match in the 47th minute.
Aguero nearly had his second of the game five minutes later, KDB picked City's all-time top goal-scorer out in the box once more but this time Lossl came out on top in their dual, making a fine save to keep the score at 1-1.
Pep Guardiola's side continued to push for a winner and were inches away when Leroy Sane saw his effort crash off the crossbar with just over half an hour to play.
However, Huddersfield's resilient defence were broken for a second time in the game with seven minutes to go.
Substitute Gabriel Jesus saw his low effort brilliantly blocked by Lossl but the ball fortunately fell into the path of Sterling, who chested the ball into the empty net to give Manchester City a 12th consecutive win in the Premier League.
Alexis Sanchez Penalty Hands Gunners Victory Against Burnley
An injury-time penalty from Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal a late victory at Burnley and saw them climb above Tottenham into the Premier League's top four.
A close, tight encounter at Turf Moor appeared to be headed for a goalless draw, until Aaron Ramsey was deemed to have been fouled in the box late on.
Burnley were left disappointed after a dogged display of organisation ultimately resulted in nothing.
After a relatively slow start to the game, it was Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson that had the best opportunity of the opening stages, striking a ferocious effort off the post having found space in the box.
It seemed that the hosts, typically combative and pugnacious, were beginning to make life difficult for Arsenal, although at the other end Ramsey blazed over from close range having been picked out by Alexandre Lacazette.
That proved to be a rare first-half chance for Arsenal, who were increasingly forced onto the back foot by an effervescent, confident Burnley side.
The Gunners began to control possession as the half progressed, but there was no way through a resilient and structured home defence. By the break, it was clear that Sean Dyche's well-drilled system was again proving effective and difficult to play against.
Arsenal continued to probe at the start of the second-half and enjoyed a prolonged spell of pressure immediately after kick-off. Clear opportunities, though, remained at a premium.
The visitors had been restricted largely to speculative, reactive efforts on goal, two of which came just after the hour mark. First Lacazette saw a deflected shot roll wide of the post, before Ramsey fired narrowly over the bar from a tight angle.
As the tempo of the game increased, space began to open up. Burnley's threat had lessened considerably from their lively start to the first-half, though they still looked dangerous when given room to counter-attack.
But Arsenal were the side in search of a winner, and they saw vehement claims for a penalty turned down by referee Lee Mason when Hector Bellerin appeared to have been brought down in the box.
Jack Wilshere then came close with a deflected shot as the game entered its latter stages, although, in truth, it had been a second-half lacking the required quality and incisiveness.
But in the final minute of injury time, Arsenal were awarded a penalty after James Tarkowski was adjudged to have brought down Ramsey, and Sanchez converted from the spot to secure a dramatic late victory.
Lackluster Everton Demolished by Impressive Southampton
Southampton added to the mounting pressure on Everton and caretaker boss David Unsworth with a convincing 4-1 win at St Mary’s on Saturday.
Goals from Dusan Tadic, Steven Davis and a brace from an impressive Charlie Austin overshadowed Gylfi Sigurdsson’s magical goal to take all three points against a very lacklustre Everton.
The first half kicked off with both sides looking less than confident in defence, with each pressing very high up the pitch.
After 15 minutes, Southampton should have been two up, with Charlie Austin having a half volley in yards of space in the box that went over the bar, and three minutes later taking a great cross from Cedric and rattling the post.
Everton also had their fair share of chances early on, with Aaron Lennon picking up a poor pass only for Kevin Mirallas’ poor conversion attempt going wide.
Mirallas also had the opportunity to score through on the defence, but a heavy touch allowed Saints goalkeeper Forster to clear.
But Dusan Tadic scored a great opener when Ryan Bertrand whipped in a low early cross for Tadic to glide the ball away from the covering Leighton Baines and into the net.
Such was the story for the first half, Southampton did not let up pressure, even though they failed to nab a much needed second before half time.
Every kick-off saw the Saints press as if it were the dying seconds of a cup final.
At one point, the Everton box had six Southampton players as targets for Cedric and Ward-Prowse to cross to.
The misery mounted even further for Everton fans, as veteran Baines pulled up with an injury and was forced off in the 25th minute for Ashley Williams on the left flank that was already struggling.
Everton Boss David Unsworth shifted the formation to a 3-5-1, but that only managed to get Everton little more than a few touches of the ball.
But as Southampton lost the ball just before half-time, Aaron Lennon set up Gylfi Sigurdsson, who had shifted more centrally having started on the wing, to produce a bit of magic, with a shot from outside the box looping over the impressive figure of Forster, rebounding off the crossbar onto the post before finally bouncing into the net.
Everton started to follow suit form previous games, stepping up their efforts in the second half.
But it was Sofiane Boufal, who was the best player on the pitch for Southampton, that gave Charlie Austin a third chance to score, which this time the centre-forward took brilliantly with a true-centre forwards header, nullifying any spirits the Everton contingent had.
Seven minutes later, Southampton fans would be forgiven for claiming Déjà vu, as Austin scored almost a direct repeat of his previous goal, with Boufal once again getting the assist from the left wing.
Everton lost all composure from then on, with keeper Jordan Pickford looking visibly angry with the defensive line in front of him, as Southampton pushed for a fourth goal that looked likely to arrive.
The only spark for Everton in the second half were the rare touches from youngster Ademola Lookman, whose introduction for Kevin Mirallas showed real promise, with the former Charlton Athletic man taking Cedric to the cleaners on the right flank, a feat highlighted considering the Portuguese’s brilliant display.
The second injury for Everton came as Michael Keane followed Leighton Baines’ blight, leaving the pitch to go straight down the tunnel as he was substituted for Nikola Vlasic to switch Everton back to a 4-4-2.
Everton’s attack will look back on this game as potentially the worst they’ve been in recent memory, with the blunt nature of their three attempts across the full 90, with Wayne Rooney somehow an unused substitute.
Steven Davis’ brilliant effort from the right of the box in the dying minutes did little to change the weight of the victory, but topped off a terrific day for the south-coast side.
The win pushes Southampton into tenth in the league, whilst Everton remain in a lowly 16th dangling precariously above the relegation zone, only two points separating them from 18th placed West Ham.