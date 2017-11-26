Roy Hodgson Insists Turning Point for Crystal Palace Came Earlier Than Last-Gasp Win Against Stoke

Crystal Palace managed to get their second win of the season at Selhurst Park against Stoke on Saturday afternoon due to Mamadou Sakho's brace in stoppage time finishing the game 2-1.

The Eagles saw themselves bounce back immediately in the second half after conceding a goal from Xherdan Shaqiri as Ruben Loftus-Cheek provided the equaliser three minutes later.

Following the victory, Roy Hodgson insisted that the press not view the win as a 'turning point' for Palace, as he believes that south London side have already began their transformation of the season, Evening Standard reports.

"When you talk about turning things around, that happened five or six games ago," Hodgson said. "We've turned things around enormously and given some very good performances but we haven't always been rewarded with the victories.

"I don't want to say that this is the catalyst for lots and lots of victories. What it means is that we know what we've got to do for the next 25 games."

Hodgson remembers the time he impressively saved Fulham from relegation more than a decade ago and compared the situation to what he is facing now, but hope Palace will get out of the relegation zone quicker.

"We were out of the league for a long, long time," he said. "I'd like us to climb out of our hole a bit quicker than Fulham were able to climb out of theirs."





The former England manager also gave praise to Chelsea youngster Loftus-Cheek, who immediately saved Palace from losing at home.

He believes that the 21-year-old can play to his full potential if he can gain more experience on the pitch every week.





"It wasn't just (Loftus-Cheek's) goal, it was his all-round performance. All Ruben needs is games, experience and the knowledge that he can do it week-after-week."