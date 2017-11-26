Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Refuses to Blame Wembley for Disappointing 1-1 Draw With West Brom

November 26, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to blame playing at Wembley Stadium as the reason behind his side's disappointing 1-1 Premier League draw with West Bromwich Albion. 

The visitors took the leads within five minutes with a shock Salomón Rondón goal. Spurs rallied and put their opponents under immense pressure, but a Harry Kane strikel midway through the second half was their only goal as they failed to grab late winner. 


Assessing the loss, via the Evening Standard, the Argentine manager claimed: "It is true the gap now is 10 points. It is massive in the Premier League. But now we need to be focused on trying to improve and trying to be more consistent here at Wembley.

"We have to try to win more games here like last season at White Hart Lane. It's true it's different to White Hart Lane, that is our reality, we cannot escape it. Our reality is we are playing here and waiting for our new stadium. 


"But that is not an excuse, the team is doing well and only disappointed because we dropped two points when we should have taken all three."


Spurs dominated the game, claiming 73% of possession and having 24 shots to West Brom's five. Despite boasting the likes of Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Harry Kane, the home side lacked pace going forward, allowing the Baggies to sit back and soak up the pressure to great effect.

Spurs have won just three of their seven home matches at Wembley Stadium so far this season, as the side experience a tricky first season away from White Hart Lane. 

The cavernous home of the Three Lions has on occasion proved a theatre of nightmare for Pochettino's men, with the likes of Chelsea, Burnley and Swansea all picking up points on their travels.

