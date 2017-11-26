Stat Shows Mohamed Salah Worth Every Penny Following 15th Goal of the Season in Chelsea Draw

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player to score 15 goals in a season since the dream partnership of Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge graced Anfield in 2013 as he netted his side's opener on Saturday evening. 

The Egypt international was on hand to convert Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko's second-half mistake on the edge of the area and finesse his effort from close range under the advancing Thibaut Courtois to put his side ahead. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, Blues substitute Willian secured a share of the spoils just five minutes from time with a cross-come-shot attempt which caught out Reds custodian Simon Mignolet. 


But Salah's input into the clash, not just the goal, but also his general attacking play - which caused Antonio Conte's side a number of problems, proved once again how imperative he has been since joining the north west giants over the summer. 

The 25-year-old became a part Jurgen Klopp's outfit after switching from Italian club Roma for around £37m during the most recent transfer, and has made no delay in proving his talents in the top tier of English football. 

Saturday's tidy and impulsive finish marked his 15th of the campaign in all competitions - the first man to do so in the red of Liverpool in four years. 

The Egyptian's form in front of goal has been so deadly in fact, he currently leads the way in the race for the Premier League golden boot, propped up by Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (nine), Chelsea's Alvaro Morata (eight) and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (eight). 


In fact, without Salah's goals, the Merseysiders would currently find themselves seven points worse off, meaning they would be joining Brighton & Hove Albion in mid-table obscurity, or even lower, considering their current defensive structure. 

There is little doubt that the attacker's signing has been one of the best in recent memory, particularly at Anfield, and the stats show he is proving to be worth every penny of his mid-£30m price tag. 

