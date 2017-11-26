Wembley Problems Set to Cost Spurs Title Says Martin Keown

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has claimed that Tottenham's Wembley troubles will stop them from challenging for the Premier League title this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have won just three of their seven league games at their temporary Wembley home this season, losing 2-1 to Chelsea and drawing with Swansea, Burnley and West Brom since moving to the national stadium following the demolition of White Hart Lane at the end of last season, and Keown believes that inconsistency will cost them a first Premier League title this season.

Football Insider have quoted the former England defender as telling Match Of The Day 2: "Their home form at Wembley is still costing them. Is it ‘trembly wembley’ for the Tottenham fans? Something is wrong when they play, they were brilliant at White Hart Lane.”

Keown, who spent a total of thirteen seasons playing for Spurs' North London rivals Arsenal, believes that Spurs should set their sights on a different trophy for the time being, explaining: “I think in Spurs’ case, they do need to try and find a new target, because the dream for them is they’ve never won a trophy with that group of players.”

Following Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to West Brom left Tottenham ten points adrift of league leaders Manchester City, manager Muaricio Pochettino was quoted in The Telegraph as saying his side's title hopes were over, and after City's 2-1 win at Huddersfield on Sunday extended that gap to thirteen points, the task facing Spurs has only increased further.

