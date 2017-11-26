Zinedine Zidane Quashes Gareth Bale to Manchester United Move But Hints at New Arrivals

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that he will not be offloading any players during the upcoming transfer window in January, but that there is a good chance of new faces arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. 


The 45-year-old's comments came after yet another laboured performance, which saw Los Blancos finally overcome La Liga relegation strugglers Malaga 3-2 after a number of nervy moments. 

Conversions from Karim Benzema, Casemiro and a penalty rebound courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo eventually dragged the current league holders over the line, after being pegged back on two occasions as the visitors secured their first and second away goals of the term. 

The performance optimised the struggles Real have had this season, with the Spanish capital side still floundering seven points behind leaders Barcelona - who can extend that gap to 10 again if they overcome Valencia on Sunday. 

Questions have been asked of Zidane's squad in recent times following a string of mediocre results in La Liga, and fans have urged president Florentino Perez and the Frenchman to freshen things up over the winter.

It had been thought that Madrid were keen to do this, but were also prepared to offload a number of first-teamers who have struggled for regular availability, or have simply not hit the performance heights expected at the Bernabeu. 

Gareth Bale was one mentioned in particular, with reports suggesting the Los Blancos' hierarchy had lost patience with the Welshman's inability to keep fit. 


Premier League side Manchester United had been hotly tipped as a potential destination for the attacker, however it now seems Zidane is unwilling to allow the former world's most expensive player to leave, despite hinting there could well be new arrivals in January. 

"In the winter market there will be no exits", the 45-year-old told the press conference after his side's victory over Malaga, as quoted by Spanish news outlet Marca. "But anything can happen in terms of arrivals, we will see."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters