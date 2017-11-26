Zinedine Zidane Quashes Gareth Bale to Manchester United Move But Hints at New Arrivals

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that he will not be offloading any players during the upcoming transfer window in January, but that there is a good chance of new faces arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.





The 45-year-old's comments came after yet another laboured performance, which saw Los Blancos finally overcome La Liga relegation strugglers Malaga 3-2 after a number of nervy moments.

Conversions from Karim Benzema, Casemiro and a penalty rebound courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo eventually dragged the current league holders over the line, after being pegged back on two occasions as the visitors secured their first and second away goals of the term.

The performance optimised the struggles Real have had this season, with the Spanish capital side still floundering seven points behind leaders Barcelona - who can extend that gap to 10 again if they overcome Valencia on Sunday.

Questions have been asked of Zidane's squad in recent times following a string of mediocre results in La Liga, and fans have urged president Florentino Perez and the Frenchman to freshen things up over the winter.

It had been thought that Madrid were keen to do this, but were also prepared to offload a number of first-teamers who have struggled for regular availability, or have simply not hit the performance heights expected at the Bernabeu.

Gareth Bale was one mentioned in particular, with reports suggesting the Los Blancos' hierarchy had lost patience with the Welshman's inability to keep fit.





Premier League side Manchester United had been hotly tipped as a potential destination for the attacker, however it now seems Zidane is unwilling to allow the former world's most expensive player to leave, despite hinting there could well be new arrivals in January.

"In the winter market there will be no exits", the 45-year-old told the press conference after his side's victory over Malaga, as quoted by Spanish news outlet Marca. "But anything can happen in terms of arrivals, we will see."