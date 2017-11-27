Another Everton Manager Target Rules Himself Out as Ralf Rangnick Commits Future to RB Leipzig

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Reported Everton manager target Ralf Rangnick has quashed any doubt over his future by extending his stay at current side RB Leipzig until 2021.


The 59-year-old had been linked with the currently vacant managerial spot at Goodison Park following the sacking of Ronald Koeman last month, a spell since which has seen the Toffees pick up just one win from seven.

However, as Blues fans watched their side suffer their seventh defeat of the season, a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Southampton on Sunday, Die Roten Bullen added to their misery by announcing they had secured the German's service at the Red Bull Arena for a further two years. 

"Good news on Sunday. Our sporting director Ralf Rangnick has extended his contract by two years until 2021", the club posted via their official Twitter account. 

The former defensive midfielder joined the Bundesliga outfit in 2012, before taking on the manager's position during the 2015-16 campaign


However, ahead of taking the RB Leipzig hot seat, which is currently occupied by Ralph Hasenhuttl, Rangnick entered talks with Everton chairman Bill Kenwright surrounding the then also vacant managerial role, but Roberto Martinez was instead handed the reigns in 2013. 


The Football Association had also shown interest in the sporting director following Euro 2016, however opted instead for the ill-fated appointment of Sam Allardyce. 

"I'm very pleased that my future lies with this great club", the 59-year-old said on extending his stay, as quoted by Sky Sports

"It's been a fantastic development so far and I'm sure there's much more to come yet.

"Together with Oliver Mintzlaff and our team I would like to further develop the club in the coming years."The decision to extend my contract is also a commitment to this beautiful city, in which I feel very comfortable."

As the Toffees' search for a new manager enters its sixth week, it appears from the outside that they are no further forward in appointing their chosen target after yet another has ruled themselves out, something that will worry Blues fans, considering the precarious league position they currently find themselves in. 

