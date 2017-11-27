Arsenal Star Hector Bellerin Mocks Watford Striker Troy Deeney Following Late Win Against Burnley

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has taken a dig at Watford striker Troy Deeney, following the Gunners last-gasp away win at Burnely on the weekend.

The feud between the two began a few weeks ago, when in a post-match interview Hornet captain Deeney stated that the North Londoner's lacked 'cojones', after his side bullied the Gunners to seal victory. 

Following on from Arsenal's late win against Burnley at the weekend, Bellerin tweeted 'Last minute winner? Some would say we have cojo***!!!', an intentional dig at the Englishman's comments.

The tweet from Bellerin is quite odd in a way however, as the game at Vicarage Road took place in mid-October, which is a long time ago now. The comment from the Spaniard seems a bit childish and actually only puts pressure on his side to produce more performances like they did at the weekend.

The question has always been asked of Arsenal of whether or not they have the metal to win a game like they did at Turf Moor. We have seen glimpses of this in the past, but with this current side and the addition of strong characters, such as Sead Kolasinac, it could possibly be a sign of things to come.


But for many Gunners fans however, they most likely believe that it will be same old Arsenal, especially after they won the North London derby only to lose in their next match against Bundesliga strugglers FC Koln. 

A tough month awaits Arsenal in December, as they face tests against the likes Liverpool and Manchester United, and it will be interesting to see if they show the same 'cojones' as they did against Burnley against the top teams.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters