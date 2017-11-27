Arsenal Star Hector Bellerin Mocks Watford Striker Troy Deeney Following Late Win Against Burnley

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has taken a dig at Watford striker Troy Deeney, following the Gunners last-gasp away win at Burnely on the weekend.

The feud between the two began a few weeks ago, when in a post-match interview Hornet captain Deeney stated that the North Londoner's lacked 'cojones', after his side bullied the Gunners to seal victory.

Last minute winner? Some would say we have cojo***!!! #COYG pic.twitter.com/oaOFtSwIII — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) November 26, 2017

Following on from Arsenal's late win against Burnley at the weekend, Bellerin tweeted 'Last minute winner? Some would say we have cojo***!!!', an intentional dig at the Englishman's comments.

The tweet from Bellerin is quite odd in a way however, as the game at Vicarage Road took place in mid-October, which is a long time ago now. The comment from the Spaniard seems a bit childish and actually only puts pressure on his side to produce more performances like they did at the weekend.

Arsene Wenger on Sead Kolasinac: "He has good talent, but as well a very strong and determined attitude, supported by a strong body." pic.twitter.com/HiTyO0ZcmI — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 7, 2017

The question has always been asked of Arsenal of whether or not they have the metal to win a game like they did at Turf Moor. We have seen glimpses of this in the past, but with this current side and the addition of strong characters, such as Sead Kolasinac, it could possibly be a sign of things to come.





But for many Gunners fans however, they most likely believe that it will be same old Arsenal, especially after they won the North London derby only to lose in their next match against Bundesliga strugglers FC Koln.

A tough month awaits Arsenal in December, as they face tests against the likes Liverpool and Manchester United, and it will be interesting to see if they show the same 'cojones' as they did against Burnley against the top teams.