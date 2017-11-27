Arsene Wenger Says Controversial Late Penalty 'Looked 100%' After Arsenal Win at Burnley

Arsene Wenger has expressed his belief that the decision to award Arsenal a late penalty in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Burnley 'looked 100%' correct.

The Gunners emerged with a dramatic victory and climbed into the top four of the Premier League after Alexis Sanchez converted from the spot.

And Wenger has claimed that the foul on Aaron Ramsey from Burnley's James Tarkowski appeared to be blatant.

"From outside (the penalty) looked 100%," he told Sky Sports."I don't know why he pushed him in the back. I would like to see it again."

Arsenal struggled to create opportunities against a resilient Burnley side for much of the game, and it looked for long periods that they would be held to a goalless draw.

Wenger admitted his side were not at their best, but praised the patience of his players in their attempts to find a breakthrough.

“In the first half we didn’t find our game, they stopped us from playing very well," he said. “In the second half it was a question of the final ball and patience, not making a mistake at the back.

“We changed a bit of shape (at half time), I felt we had to give more.”

He added: “It’s early, it [the top four] changes from one week to another. We wanted to win away from home and we did it. Let’s focus on the next one.”

Arsenal are now a point ahead of rivals Spurs and two above Liverpool after the weekend's results.