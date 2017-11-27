Frank Lampard Refuses to Compare Alvaro Morata to Chelsea Legend - 'Ask Me in 10 Years'

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has refused to compare star forward Alvaro Morata with former long time colleague and fellow Stamford Bridge legend Didier Drogba as it is still '10 years' too early given all the success the Ivorian enjoyed in west London.

Morata has made a strong start to his Chelsea career, scoring eight times in 12 Premier League appearances since his summer move from Real Madrid and generally adapting well to the rigours and demands of English football.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

For Lampard, though, comparisons with Drogba cannot be made just yet.

"Ask me in ten years," Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer is quoted as saying by the Daily Express.

"Didier Drogba produced it for ten years and pretty much won Chelsea the Champions League. Without him we wouldn't have won it."

Lampard didn't say that Morata cannot emulate Drogba's Chelsea achievements. The 24-year-old Spaniard has the potential and just needs to stay long enough to have a chance.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"[Drogba] produced many a great moment in big games. But Morata has big potential. Didier Drogba is another thing but if Morata stays for 10 years, maybe he can," the 39-year-old said.

Drogba scored over 150 goals for Chelsea across two spells at the club, famously scoring the equaliser and winning penalty in the 2012 Champions League triumph, as well as also winning four Premier League titles and four FA Cups over the years.

Morata was unable to add to his Chelsea goal tally at the weekend, with Willian scoring the only Chelsea goal in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

That result left the reigning champions in third place in the Premier League table, but saw Manchester United and Manchester City each move two points further ahead after wins over Brighton and Huddersfield respectively.