I Play When I Want: Neymar Makes Most Shocking Demand Yet by Requesting to Choose Own Appearances

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has rocked the boat yet again at the Parc de Princes by adding to his long list of demands, this time requesting the power to pick and choose which games he plays.

The 25-year-old became the world's most expensive player in the summer after making the €222m (£200m) switch from Barcelona to the French capital, but rumours have been rife surrounding the Brazilian's happiness at the club since.

Serious doubts have been cast over the skillful attacker's long-term future with the Ligue 1 leaders just four months after arriving, with his high-profile fall out with Edinson Cavani just one of several issues surfacing since joining.

Now, however, according to Yahoo Sports, aside from his current demands of two personal physiotherapists, no heavy tackles on him in training and penalty-kick duty, Neymar has also requested the authority to decide when he appears for PSG and when he does not.

The request in itself is completely ludicrous, and thankfully the report suggests that boss Unai Emery has flat out refused the Brazil international's call; something, I am sure, the footballing world will completely agree with.

However, the refusal from the Spaniard may well leave the world's most expensive player even further disgruntled, something that is already the case according to several reports.

But despite much talk about the 25-year-old attacker's unhappiness at the Parisiens, the 46-year-old manager remains insistent that he is simply going through his bedding-in period.

"It is the same for all players when they are adapting to a new city, a new club, new teammates and that sort of thing", Emery told ESPN earlier this month.

"It is a process and it is like that with all of the new guys.

"Conversations with all of the players, Neymar included, are to discuss all of those sorts of things -- he is doing better and better.

"Players are professionals but they are also people. Some need affections, others need guidance. First of all, though, they need to be understood."