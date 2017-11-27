Liverpool Assistant Manager Reportedly Rages at Goalkeeping Coach Over Adam Lallana Delay

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Liverpool's assistant manager Zeljko Buvac has raged at goalkeeping coach John Achterberg over the delay of getting Adam Lallana onto the field during Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday. 


Manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy that Liverpool were not allowed to bring Lallana on as a sub shortly before Chelsea equalised through Willian. 


Reports on social media say that Achterberg is responsible for informing the fourth official of any upcoming changes Liverpool may be about to make. Buvac therefore was not happy at Achterberg and reportedly refused to speak to him for the rest of the match. 

Buvac was brought to Liverpool as an assistant coach when Jurgen Klopp took the Anfield job in October 2015.


Klopp describes the the former Yugoslavian international as his "right-hand" with the two of them also working together at Borussia Dortmund. 

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

It was a frustrating week for Liverpool, after seeing a 3-0 lead evaporate in the Champions League against Sevilla in midweek, the Reds were also pinned back by Chelsea in the Premier League. 


Liverpool are currently 6th with a midweek trip to Stoke on the horizon. Jurgen Klopp then take his side to the South Coast to face Brighton before a crunch Champions League tie at Anfield against Spartak Moscow where the Reds need just a point to qualify for the knockout stages. 

