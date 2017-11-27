Monaco Appoint Former Chelsea Technical Director Michael Emenalo as Sporting Director

Michael Emenalo has been appointed as Monaco's new sporting director after leaving Chelsea, the French club's official website have confirmed.

The 52-year-old resigned from his position as technical director at Stamford Bridge earlier this month after ten years at the club.

Emenalo was in charge of recruitment during Chelsea's most successful spell, credited with the signings of Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and N'Golo Kante.

He also helped set up a recruitment system which has contributed to the success of the Blues' youth academy.





"This is a wonderful opportunity for me in a high quality project," Emenalo said. "AS Monaco has shown great progress for several seasons and I am convinced that the future will be just as ambitious.





"Vadim Vasilyev's willingness to see me join AS Monaco was decisive and for me, the choice was natural after my decision to leave Chelsea."

Monaco's executive vice president, Vasilyev, added: "I have been working on Michael Emenalo for a number of years and I am very happy to be able to bring him to Monaco. I invested a lot in him coming.





"His know-how in detection and recruitment, as well as the technical experience acquired at one of the most successful clubs in recent years, are the reasons that led us to present this ambitious challenge.

"This appointment is another sign of our ambition and our desire to be as competitive as possible."