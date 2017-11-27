Newcastle Look to Offload Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as Part of Deal for Turkish Star Cenk Tosun

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Newcastle United have reportedly offered striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and £9m in exchange for Besiktas goal-machine Cenk Tosun.

According to Turkish publication DHA, a bid has been tabled, with the deal set to be completed in the upcoming January transfer window. 


It would be a good deal for the Magpies, as they have lacked in the goal-scoring department so far this season.

Tosun scored 26 goals for club and country last season, and with nine goals in 15 games in all competitions for the reigning Turkish league champions, he would be a welcomed addition to the Toon Army.

This season strikers Dwight Gayle and former Stoke man Joselu have totaled three goals between them, a statistic that does not flatter either party. Newcastle have proved to be formidable at the back this season under Rafa Benitez, with goal-scoring being their only issue.

As for Mitrovic, it seems a good deal for him also, with game time being hard to come by this season. With just 70 minutes of Premier League football under his belt, it would be a wise move for the Serbian to leave, which would boost his chances of going to next year's World Cup.

Although unproven in Premier League terms, a new striker who has been in great form for the past season and a half would almost guarantee Newcastle safety this season. 

Also, with a potential takeover on the cards, this signing could be the first of many for the Toon Army, as Rafa looks to strengthen his side in January.

